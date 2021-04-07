Trump endorses Mo Brooks among Alabama GOP Senate contenders

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Rep. Mo Brooks in Alabama’s 2022 Senate race, siding with the conservative firebrand who riled up the crowd before the Capitol riot over other contenders in the state’s all-important Republican primary. Brooks’ campaign announced the endorsement Wednesday morning. Trump’s endorsement should boost Brooks among Republicans hoping to replace six-term Sen. Richard Shelby. The opening sets up what could be a messy GOP primary at a time when the national Republican Party is trying to chart a direction following Trump’s departure. Brooks already has one declared rival in former Trump ambassador Lynda Blanchard.