Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister says the island will defend itself “to the very last day” if attacked by China. Joseph Wu says China’s attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending mixed signals to the island’s residents. China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be won over peacefully or by force. Wu noted China flew 10 warplanes into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone on Monday and deployed an aircraft carrier group for exercises near Taiwan. China does not recognize Taiwan’s democratically elected government, and leader Xi Jinping has said unification between the sides cannot be put off indefinitely.