Skip to Content

Summoning seniors: Big new push to vaccinate older Americans

9:12 pm AP - National News

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (AP) — The Biden administration and allies in the states are combating vaccine hesitancy among older Americans, one person at a time. The vaccination rate for this top-priority group is reaching a plateau even as virus supplies have dramatically expanded. Federal officials say about 76% of Americans aged 65 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. But the rate of new vaccinations among the group has slowed in recent week. It’s a growing source of concern, not only because of the potential for preventable deaths and serious illness among seniors, but also for what it could portend for the broader population.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content