Sudan group: Death toll in Darfur tribal violence now at 87

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says the death toll from tribal violence in the Darfur region has climbed to 87. The clashes erupted between the Arab Rizeigat and Masalit tribes in Genena, the provincial capital of West Darfur province following the deaths of two people from the Masalit tribe last Saturday. The clashes pose a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur. Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after an uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. A military-civilian government now rules the country.