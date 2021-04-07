South Korea’s opposition party wins 2 key local elections

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s conservative opposition party has won sweeping victories in mayoral by-elections in the country’s two biggest cities. Wednesday’s elections to choose the new Seoul and Busan mayors were seen as a test of public sentiment ahead of next year’ presidential election. In recent months, President Moon Jae-in and his ruling party have been grappling with falling approval ratings due to soaring house prices, allegations of real estate speculation involving public officials and other purported policy missteps. The mayor seat in Seoul was vacant after previous Mayor Park Won-soon killed himself, while the seat in Busan was empty after previous Mayor Oh Keo-don resigned. Both had faced allegations of sexual harassment and both were affiliated with the Democratic Party.