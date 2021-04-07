Russia to boost ties with Pakistan, supply military gear

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow and Islamabad will boost ties in the fight against terrorism. He says Russia will provide unspecified military equipment to Pakistan and the two will hold joint exercises at sea and in the mountains. Sergey Lavrov’s Wednesday visit is the first by a Russian foreign minister to Pakistan in nine years, and is part of a warming in once frosty relations. It comes as Moscow seeks to increase its stature in the region, particularly in Afghanistan, where it has sought to inject itself as a key player in accelerated efforts to find a peaceful end to decades of war.