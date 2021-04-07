Georgia lawmaker won’t face charges for voting bill protest

ATLANTA (AP) — A district attorney in Atlanta said she will not pursue charges against a Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested during a protest of the state’s sweeping new election law. Rep. Park Cannon, a Democrat from Atlanta, was arrested March 25 after she knocked on the door to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s office while he was on live television speaking about the voting bill he had just signed into law. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said Wednesday that she won’t present the matter to a grand jury for indictment. Willis said that while some people may have found Cannon’s behavior “annoying,” it does not justify the charges against her.