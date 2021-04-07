Myanmar security forces attack town that resisted with arms

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Security forces in Myanmar have stormed a town where some residents had used homemade hunting rifles to resist the military’s February seizure of power, reportedly killing at least seven civilians and injuring many others. Videos on an online news site include what appear to be sounds of rifle fire, high-caliber weapons and grenade explosions. Posts on social media said rocket-propelled grenades were used in the attack, but provided no evidence. Over half the town’s population are members of the Chin ethnic minority. Security forces have killed at least 581 protesters and bystanders in their crackdown on protests against the coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.