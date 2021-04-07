Morocco imposes Ramadan curfew, despite vaccine success

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Moroccan authorities have decided to enforce a night-time curfew during the holy month of Ramadan because of a recent rise in COVID-19 cases, as scientists announced the discovery of a new, local variant of the virus. Many Moroccans voiced their anger on social networks over Wednesday’s decision, describing it as another blow to many businesses already struggling to survive, as well as to family gatherings that are a central part of the holiday. Because observant Muslims don’t eat or drink in the daytime during Ramadan, cafes and restaurants depend on nighttime business that’s now off-limits because of the curfew.