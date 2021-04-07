Lyft driver’s body found under home; Georgia man arrested

BETHLEHEM, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing ride-hailing driver has been found under the house of a Georgia man who has been taken into custody. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said deputies got a tip about the possible location of Kim Mason. She had been missing from Gwinnett County since Sunday. After getting a search warrant, the sheriff says deputies found a body buried in the crawlspace under a house near Bethlehem on Tuesday. The body has been identified as Mason. Deputies arrested Adam Heard, who lived at the house. Among charges against Heard are concealing a death and theft of a motor vehicle. It’s unclear if Heard has a lawyer.