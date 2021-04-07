Iran ship serving as Red Sea troop base near Yemen attacked

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian cargo ship believed to be a base for the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard anchored for years in the Red Sea off Yemen has been attacked. That’s according to an acknowledgment Wednesday by Iran’s Foreign Ministry. State TV separately acknowledged the incident, citing foreign media. This marks the first Iranian comment on the mysterious incident involving the MV Saviz. In a statement, the U.S. military’s Central Command only said it was “aware of media reporting of an incident involving the Saviz in the Red Sea.” The Saviz, in the Red Sea for years, is believed to be an armory and an intelligence-gathering base.