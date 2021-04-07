Skip to Content

Classic Stage Company has a treat: Three ‘Assassins’ casts

8:07 am AP - National News

NEW YORK (AP) — White House hopefuls may want to steer clear of Classic Stage Company next week: Not one or even two, but three casts of the dark musical “Assassins” are massing. The off-Broadway powerhouse is celebrating the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman musical about the men and women who killed or tried to kill the president of the United States with a unique fundraising event. Cast members of the 1990 world premiere will join virtually with the 2004 Tony-winning revival, as well as the cast of the upcoming Classic Stage Company production for an hourlong filmed program on April 15 that mixes memories and music.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content