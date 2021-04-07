Jordan king, addressing family feud, says ‘sedition buried’

BEIRUT (AP) — Jordan’s king has addressed the public feud with his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, portraying it as an attempted “sedition” that caused him shock, anger and pain. Wednesday’s statement, carried by Jordan TV, marked the first time King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented rift in the royal family which erupted over the weekend. Abdullah says in the statement that he speaks “to you today as my family and tribesmen … to reassure you that the sedition has been buried.” He also said he felt “the shock and the pain and anger … as a brother, and head of the Hashemite family and as a leader to this dear people.”