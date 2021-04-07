5 Home Remodeling Trends to Watch for in 2021

After a year of spending more time at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, homeowners are looking to adapt their spaces to their new realities. In 2021, expect to see more interest in creating dedicated spaces within the home. Open floor plans are out; home offices are in. Other popular projects could include adding bold colors and improving outdoor living areas. And if you’re taking on a new project, it could take longer than usual. Wait times for completing home remodeling projects have gotten longer, partly because of changes due to COVID-19.