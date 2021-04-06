Workers remove more wreckage from deadly Taiwan train crash

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Investigators looking into Taiwan’s deadliest railway disaster in decades combed through the crushed wreckage and debris for three days before they found the microSD chip from the dashboard camera of a construction truck that collided with a train coming out of a tunnel. Officials with Taiwan’s Transportation Safety Board offered new details at a news conference Tuesday as they reconstructed Friday’s accident that killed 50 people and injured 211, although they declined to provide conclusions about the exact cause of the accident. Investigators reconstructed the accident based on dashboard footage and the black box on the train, as well as surveillance footage and railways records. A more detailed investigation is still underway.