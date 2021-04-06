Woman recovering after rare windpipe transplant from donor

NEW YORK (AP) — Doctors say a woman is breathing freely again after undergoing a windpipe transplant from a donor. Sonia Sein had the operation in January at a New York hospital to replace her trachea after treatment for her severe asthma damaged her windpipe. The 56-year-old social worker so far hasn’t had any complications or signs of organ rejection. The agency that oversees the U.S. transplant system says the windpipe transplant is the first of its kind in the U.S. Doctors say this drastic operation could potentially help other people including COVID-19 patients left with serious windpipe damage from breathing machines.