US weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says the Biden administration is considering a possible boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights record. Department spokesman Ned Price said Tuesday the U.S. is discussing China strategy, including participation in the Olympics, with a number of partners and allies in order to present a united front. Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the Games, which are set to start in February 2022. They have urged a diplomatic or straight-up boycott of the event to call attention to alleged Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans and residents of Hong Kong.