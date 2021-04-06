Skip to Content

Ukraine says firefight kills 2 soldiers in country’s east

5:11 am AP - National News

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military said Tuesday that two of its soldiers were killed within 24 hours in the country’s east, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian-backed separatists since 2014. The Joint Forces Operation reported Tuesday that the two servicemen sustained fatal gunshot wounds as a result of a “hostile fire.” Firefights have occurred sporadically since tensions in eastern Ukraine escalated in late February. Officials in Kyiv and the West expressed concerns over reports of a troop buildup along Russia’s borders with Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia last week of “muscle-flexing in the form of military exercises and possible provocations along the border.” More than 13,000 people have died in the eastern Ukraine conflict since 2014.

