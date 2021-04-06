Toronto schools shutdown amid third wave of infections

TORONTO (AP) — Schools in Canada’s largest city will shut down Wednesday and move to online learning because of a third surge of coronavirus infections fueled by more-contagious virus variants. Toronto Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa says stronger measures are needed to reverse the surge. Ontario has seen more than 3,000 new infections a day in recent days. The closures will be reevaluated later this month. Toronto has one of the largest school districts in North America. Local health officials made the decision after the province declined to act. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said schools are safe.