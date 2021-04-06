Attorney Lin Wood: Blasting South Carolina’s top Republicans

The pro-Trump attorney seeking to lead the GOP in South Carolina is taking on two of the state’s most notable Republicans and has questioned the level of loyalty of the state GOP chairman for former President Donald Trump. Attorney Lin Wood told a crowd in Greenville Tuesday that the party doesn’t belong to Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. He also challenged the Republican credentials of former Gov. Nikki Haley, an ex-U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under Trump. Wood has mounted a campaign to challenge Drew McKissick as chairman of South Carolina’s Republican Party. McKissick is finishing up his second term in the post.