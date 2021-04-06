Russia: Navalny supporters denied prison visit and detained

MOSCOW (AP) — Police have detained supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny outside a penal colony east of Moscow where the Kremlin critic is currently serving a prison sentence. Navalny has been on hunger strike for nearly a week to protest what he says is the failure of authorities to provide proper medical treatment. Doctors and the politician’s supporters demanded access to him on Tuesday, but authorities denied the request. Police said they detained nine people who allegedly “breached public order.” The 44-year-old Navalny is President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest opponent. He said Monday that three of the 15 people he is housed with were diagnosed with tuberculosis and that he had a strong cough and a fever.