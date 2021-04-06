Official: Biden moving vaccine eligibility date to April 19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines.

A White House official says Biden will make the announcement later Tuesday.

With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential, front-line workers, the president plans to announce that every adult in the U.S. will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. That’s about two weeks earlier than Biden’s original May 1 deadline.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s plans before the formal announcement.