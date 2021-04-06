New audio undermines Jordan’s claims of foreign plot

JERUSALEM (AP) — A new audio recording indicates Jordanian authorities tried to silence a former crown prince for meeting with internal critics. It casts doubt on their claim he was involved in a foreign plot to destabilize the Western-allied monarchy. The recording circulated online Tuesday and appears authentic, seems to capture the explosive meeting between Prince Hamzah and the army chief of staff that triggered a rare public rift at the highest levels of the royal family. It points to deep tensions between the prince and the security apparatus that could cause more headaches for King Abdullah II, his half-brother. Jordan banned publications of details related to Hamzah hours after the recording surfaced.