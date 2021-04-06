Millennial Money: Reboot your budget to prep for reopening

As states reopen by easing COVID-19 restrictions and Americans get vaccinated, the possibility of a more typical life seems to be drawing nearer than ever before. Anticipating a return to “normal” requires a close look at your finances. When the pandemic first hit, Americans adjusted their budgets. Some cut vacation spending. Others started saving more money. Still others faced layoffs, unemployment and salary reductions. But now, with spending on eating out and recreation possibly returning, it’s time for another budget reset. Financial experts share advice for how to rebalance your budget in the months ahead.