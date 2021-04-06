Mexico’s vaccine campaign faces problems, successes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is lashing out at criticism of the country’s coronavirus vaccination effort, dismissing a pair of scandals as the work of conservative opponents or grumpy “elderly people who go grumbling because they don’t like to be vaccinated.” An 84-year-old man suffered a heart attack and at least three others fainted after waiting in line for hours outside one vaccination station in the northern state of Coahuila, and a man was stuck with an empty needle at another center on the outskirts of Mexico City. Despite successes like free shots, Mexico’s vaccine rollout employs vaccination sites of differing quality and half a dozen vaccines.