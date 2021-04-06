McConnell warns biz off political speech, says it’s ‘stupid’

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says “it’s quite stupid” for corporations to speak out politically on controversial issues. The GOP leader intensified his warning to big business on Tuesday to stand down as Congress delves into voting rights, President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package and other hot-button issues. Speaking in Kentucky, McConnell said he still wants companies to give freely to political campaigns. But as Congress wrestles with Biden’s top issues, the colorful language from the typically reserved McConnell shows the dilemma ahead for the party and its fractured relationship with the business community. Last week Delta Air Lines, Coca-Cola and Major League Baseball voiced opposition to Georgia’s new restrictive voting laws.