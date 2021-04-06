Marines open another probe into sunken tank blamed on errors

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Marine Corps is launching a probe looking at the readiness of its troops before they participated in an exercise that ended in tragedy with the sinking of an amphibious assault vehicle off the Southern California coast that killed eight Marines and one sailor. The announcement Tuesday comes more than a week after the maritime branch released its findings that the accident was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance and poor judgment by leaders. Marine Corps leaders said the training accident that was one of the deadliest for the Marines in recent years could have been prevented.