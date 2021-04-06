Israel, Palestinians at odds over deadly West Bank shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel and the Palestinians put forth competing claims after Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian man at a temporary vehicle checkpoint in the occupied West Bank. The military says the soldiers thwarted an attempted car-ramming attack early on Tuesday in the village of Bir Nabala. But the man’s wife, who was in the car with him and was wounded by the gunfire, said the couple followed the soldiers’ instructions and posed no threat. Palestinians have carried out a series of car-ramming attacks in recent years, often targeting soldiers in the occupied West Bank. But rights groups say Israeli forces often use excessive force.