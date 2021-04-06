Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

LEMBATA, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia are digging through the debris of a landslide in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. Landslides and flooding from heavy rains from a tropical cyclone have killed at least 128 people across several islands in Indonesia and 27 people in East Timor. Thousands of homes have been damaged and thousands of people displaced in the disasters, which could continue to worsen as the storm is expected to continue affecting the region for several days as it moves south toward Australia.