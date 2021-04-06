EXPLAINER: How long did it take medics to reach Floyd?

Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney has attempted to shift blame from the former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death, questioning paramedics on delays in their efforts to resuscitate Floyd. But one paramedic told jurors that he thought Floyd was already dead when he checked for his pulse while Chauvin was still pinning Floyd’s neck with his knee. Defense attorney Eric Nelson seemed to suggest a drawn-out response time in his cross-examination of the paramedics and a emergency medical technician. However, the ambulance arrived on scene less than 8 minutes after police requested help, which is well within standard response time.