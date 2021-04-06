Skip to Content

Egypt seeks settlement out of court for Suez Canal blockage

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — The Suez Canal chief says authorities are negotiating a financial settlement with the owners of a massive vessel after it blocked the crucial waterway for nearly a week. He told The Associated Press he hope talks with Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd, the Japanese owner of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, will conclude without a lawsuit.  Last week, salvage teams freed the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, ending a crisis that had clogged the canal for newly a week. investigators have analyzed data from the Voyage Data Recorder, also known as a vessel’s black box, but the canal chief said no conclusion had yet been reached on what led the Ever Given to block the crucial waterway.

Associated Press

