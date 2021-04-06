Discrimination part of everyday life for Peru’s trans people

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Gahela Cari is hoping to get elected to Peru’s Congress this month. Like virtually all political candidates in the socially conservative South American country, she has faced attacks over her proposals, but unlike the rest, she has had to fend off transphobic harassment. An opponent earlier this year tweeted an image of Cari’s elections registration with the first name and gender she was given at birth but with which she no longer identifies. The attack highlights the historically and culturally entrenched discrimination that transgender people encounter in Peru, where just last year police officers forced a group of trans women to yell “I want to be a man.”