Czechs partially ease lockdown; kids to return to school

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech government has agreed to start easing its tight lockdown in one of the hardest-hit European countries and will allow at least some children to return to school. Starting Monday, people will can travel again to other counties and the night-time curfew will end. With the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients declining, the Czechs have offered to treat patients from other European countries. Children up to the fifth grade will be back at school on Monday. Under strict conditions, other stores and places will reopen, including those selling children’s clothes and shoes, laundries, outdoor farmers’ markets, zoos and botanical gardens.