Cuban cooks overcome shortages with ingenuity on Facebook

HAVANA (AP) — If you don’t have potato, use malanga root. If you can’t find zucchini, replace it with cucumber. Maybe peanuts in place of beans at times. Those are the sort of tips Yuliet Colón and other cooks are offering fellow Cubans via Facebook as they cope with ever-evolving shortages during a time of pandemic, sanctions and local economic woes. The ”Recipes from the Heart” site that launched in June, how has more than 12,000 members — many of them on an island just becoming accustomed to social media due to recently improved internet access.