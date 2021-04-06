China cautions Japan as it speaks up before Biden, Suga meet

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has cautioned Japan against teaming up with the U.S. to counter Beijing, as Japan begins to speak up more on human rights in China’s Xinjiang region. The warning comes ahead of a meeting next week between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Japan should not be misled by countries holding a biased view against China. He made the remarks in a phone conversation with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi. Biden has stressed rebuilding ties with European and Asian allies as the U.S. prepares for competition with a rising China.