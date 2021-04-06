California’s Pacific Gas & Electric charged in 2019 wildfire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California prosecutor has filed 33 criminal counts against troubled Pacific Gas & Electric for a 2019 fire officials blamed on the utility. The Sonoma County district attorney on Tuesday charged the utility in the October 2019 Kincade Fire north of San Francisco. The blaze burned more than 120 square miles and destroyed 374 buildings. The 33 charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury to six firefighters. It’s the latest in a series of similar problems for the utility, including a 2018 fire that is the deadliest and most destructive in California history. PG&E did not immediately comment.