Biden makes all adults eligible for a vaccine on April 19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s bumping up his deadline by two weeks for states to make all adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines. With states gradually expanding eligibility beyond such priority groups as seniors and essential, front-line workers, the president says that every adult in the U.S. will now be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19. But even as Biden expressed optimism about the pace of vaccinations, he warned Tuesday that the nation is not yet out of the woods when it comes to the pandemic.