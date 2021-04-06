Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers have made the state the first to ban gender confirming treatments and surgery for transgender youth, enacting the prohibition over the governor’s objections. The majority-Republican Legislature on Tuesday voted to override Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s veto. The measure prohibits doctors from providing gender confirming hormone treatment, puberty blockers or surgery to anyone under 18 years old, or from referring them to other providers for the treatment. Opponents have vowed to sue to block the measure before it takes effect this summer. The ban is opposed by several medical and child welfare groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics.