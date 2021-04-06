AGs from Kentucky, Tennessee sue over stimulus tax rule

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Republican attorneys general of Kentucky and Tennessee have added their voices objecting to a rule in the $1.9 trillion pandemic aid plan that bars states from using relief money to offset tax cuts. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery III accuse the federal government of an “unprecedented power grab.” They filed suit Tuesday in Kentucky. They’re requesting an injunction to block enforcement of the tax-related provision and asked that the restriction be struck down. The suit echoes action filed in Alabama by the attorneys general from 13 states that took aim at the provision.