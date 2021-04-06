African leaders call for climate financing acceleration

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — African leaders have rallied in a virtual summit calling for scaled-up actions and financing to combat the effects of climate change that are already being felt in the continent of 1.3 billion. The summit saw representatives discussing the twin challenges of facing the pandemic alongside climate change. Presidents from Congo, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Kenya and other countries talked about the need for support to accelerate the effort against climate change, which has affected food security, health and other issues on the continent. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged concrete proposals by November’s COP26 Climate conference to facilitate and accelerate climate financing for African nations.