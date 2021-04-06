8 detained in clashes at crowded Spanish migrant camp

MADRID (AP) — Riot police have detained eight people and reportedly fired rubber bullets to break up clashes between migrants at a camp in Spain’s Canary Islands. Authorities said eight migrants were taken into custody Tuesday after police were called to the largest migrant camp on the island of Tenerife. Migrant support groups complain the camp is overcrowded and conditions inadequate. Accem, a charity working at the camp, said police resorted to rubber bullets to stop the disturbance. More than 23,000 people from Morocco and West Africa arrived on the Spanish archipelago in the past year.