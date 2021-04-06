7 shot in Chicago as gunfire erupts during sidewalk fight

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say seven people involved in a fight on a sidewalk in Chicago were shot and wounded. Chicago police say shots were fired late Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition while the others were in fair or good condition. Police said no one was in custody Tuesday morning. The shooting marked a burst of violence in what is shaping up to be one of Chicago’s most violent years in memory. The day before, on Easter Sunday, separate shootings across Chicago left seven people dead and at least 10 more with gunshot wounds.