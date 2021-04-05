Vaccine skepticism runs deep among white evangelicals in US

A recent photo posted online of the president of the Southern Baptist Convention, America’s largest evangelical denomination, getting the COVID-19 vaccine drew more than 1,100 comments. Many voiced admiration for the Rev. J.D. Greear, and many others assailed him. The divided reaction highlighted a phenomenon that’s become increasingly apparent in recent surveys: Vaccine skepticism is more widespread among white evangelicals than almost any other major bloc of Americans. The findings have aroused concern even within evangelical circles. The National Association of Evangelicals is part of a new coalition that will work with media outlets and distribute public messages to build trust among wary evangelicals.