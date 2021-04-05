Tesla appeals federal order to delete Musk tweet about union

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tesla is asking a court to set aside a federal agency’s order that a Twitter post discouraging union organizing be deleted from CEO Elon Musk’s account. The National Labor Relations Board found that a May 2018 tweet by Musk unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union. The board ordered that the post be deleted. The March 25 board ruling also orders Tesla to reinstate an employee who was fired for union-organizing activity. Tesla’s appeal was filed Friday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.