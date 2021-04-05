San Francisco school board to vote on school renaming, again

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco school board is poised to reverse a much-criticized decision to rename 44 schools it said were linked to racism, sexism, slavery or other injustices. It’s an effort to avoid costly litigation and tone down outrage at what critics denounced as ill-timed activism. In a meeting Tuesday, the board will vote on rescinding its January decision to strip schools of the names of figures like Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and longtime California Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The resolution says the board will revisit the matter after all students have returned to in-person learning. Critics blasted the board for some of its targets and its timing, saying it should focus on getting kids back into classrooms.