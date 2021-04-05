Probe wraps up at Colorado supermarket where 10 were killed

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Police say they have finished collecting evidence at a Colorado supermarket where a gunman killed 10 people two weeks ago, but the store is still closed. A police spokesperson said Monday that the overall investigation into the March 22 shooting is continuing. With work finished at the store in Boulder, the property has been turned back over to King Soopers, a brand owned by Kroger Co., the United States’ largest grocery chain. It’s not clear when the store will reopen. A 21-year-old has been charged in the shooting. Investigators haven’t released a motive.