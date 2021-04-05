Philly lawyer Sprague, active in civic affairs, dies at 95

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prominent Philadelphia lawyer Richard Sprague has died at age 95. Sprague prosecuted murderers, won high-stakes civil lawsuits and was deeply influential in state and city political and civic affairs. A funeral home says he died Saturday evening at his home in Haverford. A livestreamed service is planned for Thursday. Sprague served as chief counsel and director of the U.S. House of Representatives’ Select Committee on Assassinations, which probed the murders of President John F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The state courts also turned to him repeatedly over many years to serve on boards and other entities, including the Court of Judicial Discipline.