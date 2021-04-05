Palestinian leader heads to Germany for medical checkup

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has flown to Jordan by helicopter ahead of an official visit to Germany during which he will undergo a health exam. His office did not provide any further details on Monday’s trip, which was not announced in advance. A Palestinian official says Abbas will undergo a “routine health check” in Germany. The 85-year-old Abbas, a heavy smoker with a history of heart problems, has attended public events in recent days and there was no indication he was ill. He received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine last month.