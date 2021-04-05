Mexico’s president now says he won’t get COVID-19 vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president now says he won’t get a COVID-19 vaccine because his doctors told him he still has a high level of antibodies from when he was infected in January. Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday, “I have sufficient levels of antibodies and right now it isn’t indispensable for me to get vaccinated for now.” López Obrador would have gotten a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine last week, based on the borough in the city’s center where he lives, in an apartment at the National Palace. The president had repeatedly said he would wait his turn in line to get vaccinated.