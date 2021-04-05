Japan extends its own North Korean sanctions another 2 years

TOKYO (AP) — Japan extended its own sanctions against North Korea for another two years as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear weapons without any progress in resolving the abductions of Japanese nationals. Japan’s sanctions bans all trade between the countries and prohibits North Korean-registered ships from entering its ports, except for humanitarian purposes. It also bans flights between the countries. Japan also abides by U.N. sanctions that bans arms trades with North Korea and freezes North Korean assets. The sanctions Japan’s Cabinet decided to extend were to expire on April 13. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has made resolving the abduction issue a high priority for his administration.